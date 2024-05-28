Quarrel may have sparked Marabella firebombing

Atiba Wildman was shot and killed two years ago at his home in Bayshore East Marabella. His home was firebombed and destroyed on May 20 on the anniversary of his death.

Police are continuing investigations into the firebombing of a home at Bayshore, Marabella that led to three others being gutted.

Police sources told Newsday the investigation is in its early stages but the incident could have been prompted by an altercation.

Around midnight on May 20, Nikita Wildman's home went up in flames while she was visiting a relative, and spread to three other houses. No one was injured, but the fire left at least three families homeless.

Wildman said security footage showed assailants firebombing her home.

“We have footage showing from a camera out there (the road) that the fellas come from on the culvert here and throw it and they were waiting in front here to see if my little cousin would run out, to kill him,” she then said.

The incident took place on the second anniversary of her brother, Atiba, being gunned down and killed outside the home during a family gathering.

A few months later, in July, police charged a resident of the area, Wayne Akeem Nelson, also known as "Triggers," for his murder.