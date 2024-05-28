Penal murder accused, 40, sent for psychiatric evaluation

A murder accused who faced a master in the High Court on May 27 has been sent to the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for an evaluation.

Joseph Roderick, 40, of Lowkie Trace Extension in Penal, appeared before master Margaret Sookraj-Goswami and was not called upon to plead, as murders are indictable matters.

The master remanded him into custody at the hospital for an evaluation and adjourned the case to June 18.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region Three) police charged him after receiving instructions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The victim, lorry man Obrouy Shiva Sookram, 28, of Penal, was stabbed on May 18 at Friends Bar on the SS Erin Road in Penal.

Sookram was liming at the bar and was followed into the washroom.

An eyewitness heard a loud noise from the washroom and saw a man holding a knife and walking out while covered in blood.

Sookram was found with stab wounds and gasping for breath on the ground.

He was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility and was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital, but died the next day.

Roderick was also charged with using a car without the owner’s consent.

This charge stemmed from the same incident.