Enough is enough

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: I write to express my deep frustration with the current state of TT. Our nation is beset by escalating crime, entrenched poverty, rampant injustice and pervasive inequality. Financial scandals have become a distressingly regular occurrence, further eroding public trust in our leaders.

In the face of these urgent issues, it is bewildering and disappointing that Prime Minister Rowley, upon his return from a global trip, chose to speak about cricket. His focus on building a new cricket academy, despite the existence of the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, highlights a severe misalignment of priorities. This decision demonstrates a disregard for the pressing needs of our country.

Dr Rowley's actions suggest a lack of genuine concern for the people of TT. His focus on cricket over critical issues like crime, poverty and justice indicates a leadership out of touch with the struggles of everyday citizens. It is clear that enough is enough.

We the people of TT need a change. We need Kamla Persad-Bissessar and a UNC government to save us from the dark shadow cast by Rowley and the PNM administration. It is time for a leadership that genuinely cares about the people and is committed to addressing the real issues facing our nation.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima