Charlieville whip Central Sports in Amplia Chaguanas Mayor's T10 final

Charlieville Super Kings celebrate after defeating Central Sports in the final of the 2024 Amplia Chaguanas Mayor’s T10 tournament at Pierre Road recreation ground, Charlieville on May 26. Photo courtesy councillor Adrian Ali -

Charlieville Super Kings (CSK) won the 2024 Amplia Chaguanas Mayor's T10 tournament in fine style on May 26 when they got a thumping 26-run victory against the star-studded Central Sports team at the Pierre Road recreation ground in Charlieville.

With numerous current and former First Class players within their ranks, Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Premiership I oufit Central Sports would have started as favourites against CSK.

However, the latter team didn't cower and put in a fine allround performance to get their second win over the TTCB's Premiership I National League and Twenty/20 Festival champions in the week-long tourney.

Batting first, CSK made a respectable 94 for six, with Kyle Ramdoo playing a brilliant hand with 40 off just 20 balls. Ramdoo cleared the boundary with ease during his breezy knock as he struck four sixes and hit the solitary four.

Ramdoo showed a particular liking for the bowling of JP Barry as he slammed two sixes off the latter's first over, before adding another six during the last over of the innings.

Former Windies allrounder Rayad Emrit led the Central Sports attack with figures of two for 17, while three other bowlers grabbed a wicket apiece.

With TT Red Force and Windies opener Kjorn Ottley in their top order, alongside the exciting Kamil Pooran and the in-form Imran Khan, Central Sports would back themselves to continue their 2024 title run.

Medium-pacer Abdur Rahman Juman (five for six), Kissoondath Magram (two for 15) and left-arm spinner Christopher Vincent (two for eight) had different ideas, though, and bowled CSK to the comprehensive win.

Pooran (one) was dismissed in the first over, while Ottley (19 off nine balls) threatened briefly with a couple of lusty blows before he was removed by his Red Force teammate Bryan Charles (one for 19) in the third over.

Khan (four) fell in the fourth over and was the first of Juman's five scalps, with Akshaya Persuad (duck) following off the next ball.

Central Sports never found their footing in the chase and lost wickets at an alarming rate. In the last over, Juman put the icing on the bowling display when he snatched the wickets of Marlon Richards (two), Sameer Ali (duck) and Aaron Alfred (ten) to end with a deserved five-for as Central Sports were bundled out for 68 in 9.4 overs.

On June 1, Central Sports will go after their third crown in the TTCB Premiership I season when they tackle Bess Motors Marchin Patriots in the 50-over final.

In the Chaguanas Mayor's T10 final, though, they were humbled by CSK, who walked away with the $10,000 top prize.

Central Sports were rewarded with $5,000 for their second-place finish.

Summarised scores:

Charlieville Super Kings – 94/6 (Kyle Ramdoo 40; Rayad Emrit 2/17) vs Central Sports – 68 from 9.4 overs (Kjorn Ottley 19; Abdur Rahman Juman 5/6, Christopher Vincent 2/8). CSK won by 26 runs.