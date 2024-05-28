Board ignores complex abuse

THE EDITOR: I am a woman in my eighties living on my own, owning an apartment for 24 years in a high-rise residential complex in Cocorite.

Since 2020, my apartment in the west tower has experienced 14 water leaks, breaking down the ceiling in different rooms. I lived with this unsatisfactory situation till April 2023 – open holes in the ceilings and furniture covered, and strange men walking throughout repairing the ceiling, as well as breaking items and dirtying my carpets.

In February I was spraying insecticide in the outside corridor and heard a door open, and immediately I was hit with a stick on my upper right arm by someone living next door.

I went to the police station immediately to report this violent abuse, and the police told me to be very careful and stay alert, but that I must go for a medical and bring the results back to the station.

All the above was reported to all the directors of the complex immediately, along with many photos of the black and blue marks and redness on my right upper arm.

An e-mail came from the chairman saying he was investigating, but with the emphasis on warning me not to spray for insects outside of my apartment, only to spray inside. No word from the board since.

I have written two e-mails recently but there has been no word from the chairman again. A senior person at the complex told me while I was on holiday, he was asked by the chairman, "Do you not think she beat and hit herself?"

The members of the board do not care as these incidents are not happening to them. Thinking of buying here?

PATRICIA BLADES

Cocorite, PoS