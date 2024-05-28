African/Caribbean trade forums to be held in Bahamas

Benedict Oramah, president of Afreximbank. - Photo courtesy Afreximbank

THE African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) Annual Meetings (AAM) and the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) will be held in the Bahamas from June 12-14, a media release from Afrieximbank said on May 28.

Afreximbank is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra-and extra-African trade

The release said the objective of the two forums is to strengthen relations between Africa and Caricom.

“Building on the successes of the inaugural AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum held in Barbados in 2022 and the gathering last year in Guyana, this year’s forum in the Bahamas will further elevate and expand upon the discussions and initiatives previously set in motion,” the release said.

It said ACTIF’s theme this year is, Owning our Destiny: Economic Prosperity on the Platform of Global Africa.

Speakers will include heads of state from seven Caricom countries; former prime ministers; ministers of trade, economic development and finance; former vice chair of the Federal Reserve, USA, Dr Roger W Ferguson and professor of international business and director of the Institute for Trade Innovation, Prof Andreas Klasen, as well as others.