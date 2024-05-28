$15k 1st prize for West Penn Youth Football League

A West Penn Youth Football League player celebrates after scoring a goal at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex during the 2023 campaign. Photo courtesy Sherlon Campbell -

Over 40 teams will stake their claim to dethrone reigning champions Malabar Semi-Pro Blasters when the third edition of the RBC West Penn Nationwide Youth Football League kicks off from May 30-August 25.

The under-20 tournament will see action in eight zones across Trinidad, with the championship-winning team set to receive a $15,000 prize. The second-placed team will receive a $10,000 prize, while the third and fourth-placed teams will receive $5,000 and $3,000 respectively. The teams finishing fifth to eighth will receive $1,000 each.

The eight zones are: Central, Far East, Near East, North East, North West, South Central, South East and South West. Matches will be played at venues such as the Brian Lara Recreation Ground, Cantaro, Eddie Hart Recreation Ground, Tacarigua, Matura Recreation Ground, St Anthony’s College grounds, Westmoorings, Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin and the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

A West Penn release spoke to the importance of creating a safer future for at-risk youth.

“The visionary founders Selwyn Luces and Shurland Hartley possessed an unwavering commitment to addressing the pressing issue of at-risk youth within underserved communities,” the release said.

“They astutely recognized the urgent need to forge pathways for these young persons, guiding them away from the perilous whirlwind of crime and the entrenched ‘gangster’ culture that has sadly persisted through the years.”

The competition will kick off with a double-header in the South West zone at the Mahaica Oval on Thursday. Erin Border Players will face Guapo Uprising Youths in the tournament’s first game from 5 pm, while Deportivo FC will face Point Ligoure Nkomo in the second encounter from 7 pm. La Brea Pitchmen and Point Fortin Youth Academy are the other teams in the South West zone.

The reigning champions Malabar are in the Far East zone and they will begin their title defence on June 2 when they face Tunapuna HVC at the Eddie Hart recreation ground. The other teams in the Far East zone are Arima Creek, Macoya Ginga, Tacarigua AIA and Trincity Nationals. Actions in all the other zones will kick off from June 1-2.

Edinburgh, Chaguanas-based club Evolution FC, who won the Trinidad leg of the Republic Cup National Youth Football League under-20 division on Saturday, will compete in the Central zone. With Evolution set to contest the Republic Cup national final against Tobago’s Eagles FC on June 1, they will receive a bye for the first round of games before beginning their campaign against Talent and Energy on June 9.