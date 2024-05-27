UNC Star team slate announced

UNC's Star Team slate campaign poster. -

THE Kamla Persad-Bissessar-backed UNC Stars has announced its internal election slate of candidates ahead of its official launch on May 27.

A release from the UNC Stars team said it had assembled a “dynamic, experienced, diverse, and innovative team of committed party stars” dedicated to the UNC’s “ continued sustainable development and taking the UNC to victory in the next general elections.”

On May 25, the Rushton Paray-led United Patriots launched its slate at Signature Hall, Chaguanas.

Persad-Bissessar declined an invitation by Paray to his slate’s launch in a seven-page letter describing him as a self-serving mischief-maker.

In a response to the snub, Paray told Newsday, “I wish to thank the 700-plus members of the party who accepted my invitation to attend the launch.

“The United Patriots slate embraces the widest membership to participate in the rebuilding and rebranding of our party. We believe that a stronger UNC is a stronger T&T!.”

In its release, UNC Stars said Trinidad and Tobago was facing a significant crisis in every sector.

“In this regard, the members of the Star Team have decades of experience and expertise to address the collapse of our nation’s key sectors in and out of Parliament. This includes crime fighting and national security, local government, business, law, public policy, social work, finance, energy, youth development, education, labour, among other fields.

“Each member of the Star Team has over 10 years of loyal, dedicated service to the United National Congress.

“They have worked in the trenches to stabilise, grow, protect, and enhance our great party.

Some members of the Star Team were present in the muddy Aranguez Savannah when the party was founded in 1988.

“Others have dedicated their careers to growing the party at the Local Government level.

Some have worked to ensure the party has grown beyond its base, expanding in the east-west corridor, while other members have grown the party at the professional national level.”

The release said the Star Team was a “testament to UNC's enduring values.”

“It combines decades of service and invaluable experience with youthful innovation, creating modern policies that uphold our party's principles.

“Each member of the Star Team has remained a loyal servant to our members, even in the toughest of times, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to our party's founding principles.”

Nominations closed on May 25 for 17 positions in the UNC’s national executive election on June 15.

A total of 36 submitted nominations, according to a release from the party’s Election Management Committee.

The committee, headed by attorney Darrell Allahar, said it would consider the nominations and inform candidates if they were “validly nominated” by June 3.

Those contesting positions for Star Team are Jearlean John; David Lee, Dr Roodal Moonilal (deputy political leaders); Davendranath Tancoo (party chairman); Hamlyn Jailal (vice-chairman); Barry Padarath (party organiser); Saddam Hosein (policy and strategy officer); Sean Sobers (research officer); Arnold Ram (election officer); Viliana Ramoutarsingh (treasurer); Wilfred Nicholas Morris (international relations officer); Ravi Ratiram (education officer); Khadijah Ameen, Vandana Mohit; Shanty Boodram; Eli Zakour and Kenwyn Phillip (northeast, central, south, northwest and Tobago regional coordinators).