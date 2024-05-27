UNC internal election gets going – Paray's party promises

The Rushton Paray-led United Patriots. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

WHILE he has intentions to lead the United National Congress (UNC) one day, Mayaro MP Rushton Paray has thrown his hat in the ring to become one of the deputy leaders in the June 15 internal elections.

As he presented the United Patriots slate of candidate at Signature Hall, Chaguanas on May 25, Paray came with a basket of goodies, promising not only a headquarters for the party, but a school.

Attorney Kiel Tacklalsingh, who is contesting the position of policy and strategy officer, advanced a suggestion for a fixed date for holding internal elections to avoid the confusion which arose when Paray and other UNC members called for such elections.

In a seven-page snub to Paray and his team on May 25, UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she was also surprised that Paray was not aware that as political leader, she had always called internal elections when they were constitutionally due. He was also branded a "traitor," and said he was threatened with expulsion and legal action.

However, Paray insists he did nothing wrong when he called for internal elections, as he acted with the party’s constitution.

“There is no way anyone can fault me for wanting to build a better and stronger UNC and a better stronger Trinidad and Tobago.”

Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne, a member of United Patriots, said she was unable to understand why people were vex she and the others wanted to improve the party.

She said while members were "harping" on its gains between 2010 and 2015, when the UNC was part of the People's Partnership government, she wanted to know, "When are we going to start hearing about 2025? We would be in the same position we are in next year if we don’t start speaking about 2025.”

Paray said his slate's commitment to the party was unwavering. He also viewed the current challenges in the party as "opportunities in disguise," not obstacles.

"It is in the face of adversity that our true strength and resilience shine brightest.”

United Patriots announced its full slate of 17 candidates at Signature Hall, Chaguanas, on May 25. They include attorney Larry Lalla, who is vying for the post of chairman; Paray, Haynes and Ragbir for deputy political leader; Germaine Abdulla (deputy chairman), Dr Curtis Mancoon (treasurer); Kiel Taklalsingh (policy and strategy officer); William Archie (elections officer); Shanta Devi Seepersad (education officer); Jason Ali (research officer); Henry Awong (party organiser); Deochand Ramjit Singh (international relations officer); and Ricky Shanklin, Roshan Ali, Jarzinho Rigsby, Imran Mohammed and Chinelle Roberts for the regional representatives.

The UNC's leadership is not in contention on June 15, but Paray has previously signalled his intentions to vie for that post once it becomes available.

He admitted the decision to field a team of candidates came with pain. However, he said he had to decide between stagnation or progress.

“Because we do not want to spend one more unnecessary minute in opposition. We want to be in government.”

He said they had 18 months for the UNC to chart a new course and transition into government as a general election is constitutionally due in 2025.

He refused to engage in verbal battle with Persad-Bissessar.

“I have been able to get to this point, not without struggle, not without harsh words, but I don’t respond to harsh words. I know that harsh words are part of the politics and I know that sometimes good people say harsh things,” Paray said.

He emphasised that the enemy was not the UNC or his colleagues on the other side, but the People’s National Movement (PNM) which, he said, destroyed the economy and every independent institution.

Paray also said there was no division in the UNC. This was also supported by Lalla, who said it was imperative that those in the opposition stand together to remove the PNM.

“We all know the challenges facing our great country. Trinidad and Tobago is in deep distress, plagued by unprecedented problems endangering our well-being and lives.

“Our national security is gravely compromised, veering toward anarchy without urgent, innovative intervention.

“Citizens are terrorised, assaulted, and murdered by violent, heavily armed gangs, causing daily occurrences of homicides, home invasions, kidnappings and brutal crimes.

“Honest citizens, whether in industry, commerce or retirement, are tortured and killed for their achievements.

“Chilling videos of young criminals openly firing guns were unimaginable a few years ago. Our once peaceful nation is now a battleground, with citizens afraid to leave their homes or conduct business, fearing for their lives.

“The rampant crime is worsened by a low detection rate and a government unable to address the crisis. Moreover, the high cost of living, business closures and unemployment have sparked a new poverty crisis, with families struggling to survive.

“The stagnant economy and crime have forced many small and medium-sized businesses to shut down.

“Investment is fleeing the country due to the lack of a supportive environment. Last year alone, $900 billion in capital flight ran away from here because of the policies of Keith Christopher Rowley (Prime Minister).”

“We are burdened by a debt crisis that will impact future generations,” he said, pointing to the heavy reliance on the declining energy sector, poor health, education and national infrastructure system.

“The undermining of constitutionally enshrined national institutions for partisan gain is a stark example of the country's disastrous state.

Meanwhile, National Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader Gary Griffith offered advice to opposing candidates in the UNC’s June 15 internal elections: “Let us not try to win the battle at all costs but end up losing the war as a result of it.”