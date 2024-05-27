Toast to close Trinidad and Tobago, EU partnership

Ambassador Peter Cavendish, centre, surrounded by his staff at the Delegation of the European Union to TT. -

EUROPE Day, also called Schuman Day, which is observed annually on May 9, is a celebration and reflection on the European Union’s core values of peace, unity, openness and transparency.

The date marks the anniversary of the historical Schuman Declaration of May 9, 1950. Robert Schuman was a French foreign minister and one of the founding fathers of the EU, a media release said.

A cocktail reception was held at the rooftop of the Savannah East Building. EU Ambassador Peter Cavendish and the EU Member States Ambassadors, were joined by Sen Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts acting on behalf of the Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, Sen Dr Amery Browne.

Against this backdrop and to the sounds of sweet pan music, other members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, civil society, the business community and academia all toasted to the close partnership shared between Trinidad and Tobago and the European Union, the release said.

Mitchell offered congratulations on the Europe Day Celebrations. He emphasised the similarities between Caricom and the EU and that both were concerned with ensuring an environment of peace and co-operation.

Ambassador Cavendish reiterated that peace should never be taken for granted as he also relished the close partnership shared and the successful bilateral relations between Trinidad and Tobago and the EU over the last 48 years.