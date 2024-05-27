THA: TRHA staff 'undeniably' did everything to save mother, newborn

File photo: Scarborough General Hospital, Tobago.

AN investigation into the deaths of Nadea Shanghie of Speyside, Tobago, and her newborn baby has determined doctors and staff at the Scarborough General Hospital did everything they could to save their lives.

In a statement on May 27, the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection (DHWSP) said preliminary investigations into the deaths had been concluded.

It said: “The doctors, nurses, midwives and other staff involved, categorically and undeniably did everything possible to save Nadea’s life. The staff of the TRHA (Tobago Regional Health Authority) observed all the appropriate clinical pathways in providing emergency care.”

It said as part of the quality-management system at the TRHA after an incident of this nature, a meeting was held with Shanghie’s family, together with her private doctor, outlining that officials did all they could for her and her baby, Zeniah.

Shanghie, 27, worked for the TRHA as a clerical assistant at the Speyside Health Centre.

She and her baby died on May 14 and 15.

The TRHA also issued an urgent call for all pregnant and expectant mothers to prioritise and seek antenatal care without delay.

In a statement on May 27, it said antenatal care played a critical role in ensuring the health and well-being of both mothers and unborn children.

“Regular antenatal visits allow health-care providers to monitor the progress of the pregnancy, facilitate early identification of potential complications, and to provide the necessary support and guidance to expectant mothers.”

It said unfortunately data showed an increasing number of pregnant women were either delaying or foregoing antenatal care altogether, for a number of reasons.

The TRHA warned, “The consequence of inadequate antenatal care can be severe and long-lasting, which can lead to increased risks of maternal and infant mortality, pre-term birth, low birth weight and other adverse outcomes.”