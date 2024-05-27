Senior cop: Patrols increased in Carlsen Field

- File photo

HEAD of the Central Division Snr Supt Garvin Simon has said the police have been addressing all crime reports in the Carlsen Field area and other parts of the division.

On May 27, Simon recalled that in the last two months, the police received six reports of crimes, of which five had been solved. Three suspects were arrested and taken before the court.

Simon said the police have increased patrols in the area. He added that they have held several town meetings in the division, the latest on May 21 at Presentation College, Chaguanas.

He was responding to a statement by the NGO Carlsen Field Farmers Revival Committee (CFFRC) on the recent spate of crime, particularly home invasions, in the farming-based community.

Simon believed the group might be complaining on behalf of people whose cases have been dealt with.

He added that the police also recently arrested 11 people for home invasions (in the division but not in the Carlsen Field area).

Simon referred to a recent media report that quoted a male resident from Carlsen Field claiming a female relative had been robbed by gunmen.

Simon said the police interviewed the man, who did not provide any evidence that anyone was a victim.

He added that the police Victim and Witness Support Unit made several attempts to provide the woman, believed to be the "victim," with counselling. He said she had not accepted it because she claimed to be too busy.

The police also did follow-up interviews with the man, and the matter remains under investigation.

On May 20, in one of the latest home invasions in the usually quiet community, gun-toting intruders terrorised a family, which included a 55-year-old amputee. Reports are in 2019, this victim lost his right leg to diabetes.

The intruders beat the family, ransacked the house and also threatened to chop off one of the amputee's hands.

Simon said the first responders did not find the address on the first try.

He added, "They returned later in the day, but the victim was at the hospital. They went to the hospital, and he had already left. The officers returned to the house and took the statements. That enquiry has been ongoing."

The suspects remained at large.

A statement on May 27 from CFFRC's directors said the committee was deeply concerned about the recent reports of home invasions and violent crimes.

The directors, Sasha Ramnaran-Hosein and Tara Jagassar-Moolchan, extended their heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families during this distressing time.

"We acknowledge the urgency of these incidents and the fear they have instilled in our residents. However, we urge all individuals sharing information with the police and media to ensure its accuracy and verify facts before dissemination," the statement said. "Spreading unverified information can exacerbate fear and hinder effective solutions. We cannot encourage or endorse such irresponsible behaviour."

Since its inception, the CFFRC has reportedly been dedicated to collaborating with state authorities, civil society and private institutions to foster positive change in Carlsen Field.

Its primary focus is empowering local farmers, enhancing their livelihoods and ensuring the overall development of the community.

The directors said the committee is equally committed to the peace and safety of all residents.

The statement added, "To address the current crisis, we have held multiple meetings with key stakeholders and are preparing for a major consultative meeting involving all relevant parties. This meeting aims to develop comprehensive strategies to tackle crime and enhance security in Carlsen Field."

CFFRC has proposed several crime-fighting measures, including increasing the presence and patrols of law enforcement officers, which would deter criminal activities and ensure rapid response to incidents.

The group also called for enhanced communication, saying there should be a dedicated hotline and a community liaison officer to facilitate the reporting of crimes and ensure residents' concerns are addressed promptly.

The group also called for community watch programmes to be promoted.

"Encourage residents to participate in community watch programmes, fostering a sense of collective responsibility and vigilance," the statement said.

The group said victims of crime must have access to counselling and support services to help them recover from their trauma.

The group also called for improved infrastructure: "Invest in better lighting, secure fencing, and surveillance systems to enhance security across the community.

"Foster economic development: Continue to support farmers by providing training, resources, and market access to ensure their economic viability and resilience."

The statement also called for the authorities to organise safety workshops to educate residents on personal safety measures and emergency response protocols.

CFFRC told Carlsen Field residents it is dedicated to the community's overall welfare, and not just about promoting farming.

"We have committed ourselves to this cause and will continue to strive for a safer and more prosperous community."

The NGO promised to implement these initiatives and work towards resolving the issues affecting the community in the coming weeks.