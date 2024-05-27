Police kill teen in Lady Young shootout

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

ONE person was killed during a reported shootout with police along the Lady Young Road on May 25.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force were on mobile patrol along the Eastern Main Road in an unmarked vehicle around 5.20 pm when they saw a white Honda City speeding and driving dangerously near the Picton Street traffic lights. Becoming suspicious, they chased the car and requested backup.

When the officers intercepted it near Bottle Alley, Morvant, four armed men allegedly got out and started shooting at the police, who shot back.

The men then escaped into nearby bushes, but not before one collapsed after being hit in the chest. A black metal object resembling a gun was found at the scene.

The man, who was showing signs of life, was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he later died around 6 pm.

Police believe the casualty was a 17-year-old from San Juan.

Crime scene investigators visited and while processing the assailants' vehicle, they found five spent 5.56 shells in the trunk, what appeared to be compressed marijuana wrapped in plastic and a packet containing a white powdery substance.

Acting W/ASP Britton-Lawrence is continuing enquiries.