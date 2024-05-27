GATE help for medical students in Jamaica, Barbados from August

File photo of Medical students

THE Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses (GATE) programme will be expanded to cover the full tuition costs of medical studies (MBBS) for UWI students at Mona, Jamaica and Cave Hill, Barbados, a press release from the Ministry of Education said on May 27.

This will take effect from August and aims to provide students with the opportunity to reach their highest potential and support the national workforce development.

The budgetary allocation under the GATE programme, which was established in 2004, is currently valued at $400 million per fiscal year, and represents an investment in the development of current and future generations of Trinidad and Tobago nationals, the release said.

It added, "GATE has been and continues to be a critical asset, making tertiary education more accessible to young people.

"This has had a positive impact on the economic and social development of Trinidad and Tobago and the achievement of the goals and objectives of Vision 2030."