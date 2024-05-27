Cops arrest man for Penal murder

POLICE have arrested a suspect in connection with a murder in Penal that occurred two weeks ago.

Police said the 40-year-old suspect of Lowkie Trace Extension, Penal, was arrested and was expected to appear in court on May 27.

The man allegedly stabbed Obrouy Sookram, 28, on May 18 at Friends Bar on the SS Erin Road in Penal.

Sookram, a lorry man, was liming at the bar and the suspect followed him into the washroom and locked the door behind him.

Sookram's friend told police he heard a loud noise from the washroom and then saw the suspect leave, covered in blood and holding a knife.

He discovered Sookram with head wounds, gasping for breath. Sookram was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility before being transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he died the next day.