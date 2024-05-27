Coast Guard officer chopped, wounded in Preysal

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A 36-year-old Coast Guard officer was chopped several times on the afternoon of May 26 in Preysal, Couva.

He was in stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital up to the afternoon of May 27.

The police said around 1pm on May 26, he was speaking to a woman at a house at Polo Ground Road, and they had an argument.

Another man who was also in the house intervened and confronted the officer. He chopped the officer several times with a cutlass, then left.

The injured officer was taken to the Couva district health facility and transferred to the hospital.

PC Mohammed is leading investigations.