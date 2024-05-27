Child Affairs Division tackles mental health in children

Coordinator Child Affairs Division Leah Paddier gives the opening remarks at the Ministry of Child and Gender Affairs; Mindful Moods, Happy Views programme on May 24 at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua. - Photo by Enrique Rupert

THE month of May is dedicated to mental health awareness, and the Gender and Child Affairs Division hosted an event called Mindful Mood, Happy Views for standard four and five students, educating them on how to improve their mental health.

The event took place on May 24 at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua and was attended by children from over a dozen primary schools across Trinidad and Tobago.

There were various organisations on hand with booth filled with activities, information and give-aways for the children after the formal programme was finished.

Some of the organisations were Kids in Need of Direction (KIND), National AIDS Coordinating Committee, Ministry of Labour, the Children’s Authority and National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (NIHERST).

Minister of Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy sent her regards, as she could not attend because of a sitting of Parliament.

Co-ordinator of the Child Affairs Division Leah Paddier said, “Gender and Child Affairs is quite excited to commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month by reducing the stress in our standard four and five students.

“We are even more excited to ensure that we equip you with the strategies you can use to manage your stress for the rest of your life, be it pre-exam, exam or even post-exam.”

Paddier said the intensity of academic pressure, coupled with pressure from teachers, parents and the wider national population has led to increased mental health problems in young children.

“We are seeking to provide targeted and holistic care for children to prevent self-destructive behaviours such as suicide, suicidal attempts or even self-harm.”

She said the Child Affairs Division seeks to improve mental health during the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exams by “reducing examination stress and increasing mental health resilience.

“Our response is both preventative and curative in nature as it seeks to foster a culture of mental health awareness and resilience among students.”

Mental health worker Sunshine Anderson has been working closely with the Child Affairs Division.

Anderson works with children to teach them about their rights and mental health awareness.

“I'm happy to be here for the Mental Moods, Happy Views programme, which is designed to help children de-stress in preparation for the SEA examinations.”

Anderson added sometimes adults don't always understand the perspectives of children and their problems.

“This event is geared towards teaching children active skills to improve their mental health and tips to de-stress so they can walk away with tools as they prepare for exams, so they’ll know what to do and be able to voice their opinions.

“We also have resources for the parents and teachers, because it’s equally a stressful time for them both.”