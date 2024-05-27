Caribbean Magazine Plus calls for poets to submit entries

Dr Amina Blackwood-Meeks will evaluate poets'ssubmissions. -

THE Caribbean Magazine Plus (CMP) and Arawak Media has launched the fourth Annual Poetry Contest and wants to double the number of participants this year.

The CMP said it hoped to finish up strong with another book of poetry and is seeking more entries from the Spanish, Dutch and French-speaking Caribbean, a media release said.

The contest opened on May 10 and entries close August 23.

Contestants are allowed to submit poems in any of the four languages, English, Spanish, French or Dutch, however, if submitting in a language other than English, the English transcription should be attached on the same script, the release said.

Poets are invited to submit their entries on Caribbean Magazine Plus at: https://www.caribmagplus.com/poetry-contest-2024/

Contest evaluator will be academic, poet and author Dr Amina Blackwood-Meeks.

For more info:Arawak Media 1-242-425-7046, e-mail editor@caribmagplus.com/ info@caribmagplus.com, Facebook @Caribbean Magazine Plus, Twitter @MagCarib and Instagram @caribmagplus and YouTube @CaribMag TV