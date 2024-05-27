Anthony’s Cari-Jazz offering $10,000 to music student

Anthony's Cari-Jazz. -

ANTHONY’S CARI-JAZZ is seeking to to select an outstanding, talented, senior university-level performer to award a $10,000 bursary for its second annual student music award programme.

Established by Anthony Maillard, the programme is designed for musicians – singers, instrumentalists, and groups. Its purpose is to recognise and encourage young artistes in their studies and pursuit of music, to highlight their talent, and demonstrate their musical potential, a media release said.

Submissions for the award close on May 31.

The award is open to nationals resident in Trinidad and Tobago who attend or have recently – within the last year – completed a university-level music course or programme. It targets students from the University of TT (UTT), the UWI or the College of Science Technology and Applied Arts of TT (COSTAATT).

Other music programmes within TT will be considered on completion of the entry process, the release said.

The programme focuses on Caribbean jazz as played by Caribbean artistes and those of the Caribbean diaspora who explore the sounds, rhythms, styles and genres of all the Caribbean islands.

The contest is open to third- and fourth-year students and first-year graduates in TT. A maximum of 30 students will be selected and presented to the adjudication committee.

Students are required to submit a three-minute music video of their performance. Musical selections should be focused on Caribbean jazz.

The top-four-scoring entrants will be announced by June 30. They will be invited to perform at the winners’ recital: live performance, for adjudication by a different team of judges. Performances are required to be 20-30 minutes long and span the range of their skills in Caribbean jazz, the release said.

The winner will receive a $10,000 bursary. Other prizes will be distributed as afforded by corporate sponsorship.

Participants in the music awards will automatically be registered for The Artiste Development Workshop which is a free one-day session with established and veteran artistes sharing their knowledge and experiences.

Students will learn how to develop an electronic press kit (EPK), implement a performance management process (planning, execution, and the after-party), as well as how to refine their compositions.

For more info e-mail Acjawards2023@gmail.com