Windies' Obed McCoy replaces injured Holder for T20 World Cup

West Indies left-arm pacer Obed McCoy. - Photo courtesy Cricket West Indies

LEFT-ARM seamer Obed McCoy has replaced injured allrounder Jason Holder in the West Indies' 15-man squad for the June 1-29 International Cricket Council (ICC) men's Twenty/20 World Cup squad.

McCoy, who is in the Windies team for the ongoing three-match T20 series versus South Africa in Jamaica, was announced as Holder's replacement via a Cricket West Indies (CWI) release on May 26. McCoy grabbed two for 15 in the first T20 on May 23, while he went wicketless in the second game.

"While Jason Holder's absence is notable, CWI is confident that the team remains strong and competitive with the inclusion of McCoy," the CWI release said.

"Holder's injury, sustained during the County Championship 2024, will require a recovery period, and the team's medical staff will provide all necessary support to ensure his swift and complete recovery."

Lead selector Desmond Haynes said the absence of the former Windies captain will be felt both on and off the field. However, he said he and the team believe in the dynamism that the lanky McCoy can bring to the table.

"While it is unfortunate to lose a player of Jason's caliber, we are confident in the abilities of Obed McCoy," Haynes said.

"Obed has shown remarkable skill and promise in his performances, and this opportunity will allow him to further showcase his talent on the international stage. We believe he will bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the squad."

The 27-year-old McCoy, who hails from St Vincent and the Grenadines, has played over 30 T20s for West Indies since making his debut against England in 2019. Known for his death bowling and subtle change of pace, McCoy has taken over 40 wickets in the T20 format for the Windies – including a stunning return of six for 17 against India in St Kitts in 2022.

McCoy turned out for the West Indies in their last two T20 World Cup stints, as he played the solitary game at the 2021 edition, while he featured in all three qualifying matches as the Caribbean team failed to advance to the main draw of the 2022 World Cup tourney.

Incidentally, at the 2021 T20 World Cup, McCoy was replaced in the West Indies team by Holder after suffering a shin injury in the Caribbean team's first game against England.

Now, with the roles reserved, McCoy will hope to have a major impact on coach Daren Sammy's squad.

West Indies also announced their reserve players for the World Cup, with Fabian Allen, Andre Fletcher, Matthew Forde, Kyle Mayers and Hayden Walsh being the players selected.

Sammy praised the team's depth.

"Our reserve players are all A-class talents who have proven their abilities in various formats of the game, but certainly T20," the two-time T20 World Cup winner said.

"Each one of them is fully capable of slotting into the team seamlessly should the situation arise."

The Windies will play a warm-up match against 2021 T20 World Cup champs Australia at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair on May 30, before beginning their group C World Cup campaign against Papua New Guinea at Providence Stadium, Guyana on June 2.

West Indies T20 World Cup squad:

Rovman Powell (captain), Alzarri Joseph (vice-captain), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

Reserves:

Fabian Allen, Andre Fletcher, Matthew Forde, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh.