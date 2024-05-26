Teen among 5 arrested for robbery spree in Eastern Division

- File photo

A 16-year-old boy was among five people arrested by Eastern Division police for five robberies and sacrilege in the district over the last three months.

Police said the teen was interviewed in connection with a robbery but slapped with charges for possession of ammunition they found on May 23.

Three of the men, ages 33, 27 and 22, were charged with one count of robbery with aggravation for an incident on March 7 at Caravan bar, Rio Claro; two counts of robbery with violence for an incident on April 5 and one count of robbery with violence on May 1 for an incident that happened along the Guayaguayare Road.

The trio was also slapped with three counts of robbery with aggravation along with a 33-year-old man for an incident at Joud's Gyro, Rio Claro on May 9.

Additionally, the 33 and 31-year-old were charged with two counts of robbery with aggravation and one count of assault with intent to rob for an incident that occurred at Corner Convenience Supermarket, Rio Claro on May 20.

The 33-year-old and 22-year-old also received charges for sacrilege at the Seventh Day Adventist Church Rio Claro between May 10 and 11.

The 22-year-old suspect was also charged with possession of ammunition.

The adults are expected to appear before the South Masters Court on May 27, while the teen is expected to appear before the Children's Court in Fyzabad.