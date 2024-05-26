Rain washes out cricket final between Central Sports, Patriots

Cricket bat and cricket balls. - File photo

THE TT Cricket Board 50-Over final between Central Sports and Bess Motors Marchin Patriots was rained out at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on Saturday because of rain.

The match will now be played on June 1 at the same venue. Patriots would have been disappointed as they were eyeing a massive total. They were 221/5 after 35.4 overs. Kadeem Alleyne struck 108 off 63 balls and Evin Lewis hit 77 off 63.

Central Sports are vying for a treble this season after winning the National League and T20 Festival crowns earlier this year.