Police arrest three fake police in $600,000 extortion attempt

- File photo

QUICK work by Central Division police led to the arrest of three people allegedly posing as police officers to extort $600,000 from an elderly woman on May 24.

Police sources told Newsday they were alerted by a bank that an elderly woman came to withdraw $600,000 from her account.

When asked by staff the reason for the large withdrawal, she said two people approached her at home earlier that morning claiming to be police officers. She told the bank staff the money demanded was to prevent the prosecution of someone associated with her.

Shortly after, police set up a sting operation along the Chaguanas Main Road near Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) where the men were supposed to pick the woman up after she withdrew the cash to hand it over.

The officers surveilled the area and were able to arrest the suspects. Those arrested were a 44-year-old security officer of Harmony Hall, San Fernando, a 40-year-old labourer and a 33-year-old unemployed female of Crown Trace, Enterprise.

Police seized a nine-millimetre Glock 19 handgun from the security officer along with 15 rounds of ammunition.

The operation was coordinated by Snr Supt Simon, Supt Gyan, Asp Dipchand and Insp Sylvan and included members of the division's criminal investigations department. WPC Orosco is continuing enquiries. Although not yet laid, Newsday understands charges are imminent.