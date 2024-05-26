Opposition Leader, UWI laud Anna Mahase

Anna Mahase, seen here at a UWI graduation ceremony, was an honorary graduate of the UWI, St Augustine and the recipient of the National Awards of the Medal of Merit (Gold) and the Chaconia Medal (Gold). -

OPPOSITION LEADER Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the late Anna Mahase was a truly committed patriot, who dedicated her life’s inspiring, pioneering work in education to the betterment and advancement of the nation's children and the Trinidad and Tobago education sector as a whole.

Mahase died at 91 on May 24 at Medical Associates Hospital, St Joseph.

In a news release on May 25, Persad-Bissessar said the pioneering educator and former principal of the St Augustine Girls' High School (SAGHS) famously inherited her name and education career from her mother, the elder Mrs Anna Mahase, who, in 1918, became the first woman of East Indian descent to become a teacher in Trinidad and Tobago, in the then Canadian Missionary schools (later the Presbyterian Board).

“Mahase went on to replicate this pioneering career, becoming the first local woman to be appointed head teacher at the St Augustine Girls High School.

“During her trailblazing, inspiring 30-year tenure as principal of that school, she ensured that it became one of the top-performing schools in Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean region, inspiring generations upon generations of female students to themselves become pioneers and trailblazers in every profession possible.”

Persad-Bissessar said Mahase received the Medal of Merit (Gold) in 1975 and the Chaconia Medal (Gold) in 1990 for her contribution to education, along with two honorary doctorates for her stellar service to the nation.

“Many generations of young girls especially had a friend, mentor, ally, and beloved role model in Dr Mahase over her great, inspiring lifetime.

“Indeed, Trinidad and Tobago is a better nation because of her public service, for she was a patriot of the highest order, and her great legacy will redound for posterity.”

Persad-Bissessar extended her sincerest condolences to Mahase’s friends and family on behalf of the UNC, her family, and herself.

UWI mourns a stalwart

“May her soul rest in eternal peace, and may her family, friends, and loved ones find comfort and inspiration in her great life at this time.”

Meanwhile, The University of the West Indies (UWI) St Augustine joined the national and international community in mourning the loss of "a stalwart in the education sector."

In a release on May 25, it said Mahase was renowned for being SAGHS principal, being appointed in 1961 at the age of 28. It said she still holds the school’s record as the youngest person to be appointed to this leadership position.

UWI said in addition to national honours, Mahase received honorary Doctor of Law Degrees (LLD) from UWI in 1988, and her alma mater, Mount Allison University on another occasion.

It said Mahase came from humble beginnings in Guaico, Sangre Grande, through the classrooms of Guaico Presbyterian School where both of her parents served as principal and vice-principal.

“Indeed, this foundation set by her parents paved the way for her devotion to community service through the nation’s education system. In her formative years, Mahase pushed past social stereotypes that prevailed against girls from rural communities, particularly those of East Indian descent. Not only did she attend school, but she excelled in her studies. In her teaching and administrative roles, she continued this approach by personally ensuring that students showcased their best potential in the nation’s classrooms. To her, there was no better place for a child during school hours.”

UWI said during high school and university, Mahase participated in sports, debates, volunteered with the Women’s Council, was a cheerleader, a musician and a newspaper editor.

Upon returning to Trinidad and Tobago, she served on the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) and special committees governing examinations across the island.

UWI said Mahase’s formal training, family examples, and personal convictions were poured into various policies aimed towards making SAGHS a beacon of hope and a pillar of academic success to girls wishing to explore the world beyond societal bounds.

“All students were treated as equal, as streaming pupils or grooming specially selected students for scholarships were not sanctioned under her leadership. Instead, preference was given to attaining a high number of passes and holistically developing students through cultural and sporting activities.”

Pro-Vice Chancellor and UWI St Augustine campus principal Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine said leaders can draw inspiration from Mahase's boldness, tenacity and innovativeness.

“Mahase’s diligence in managing her teaching and administrative roles elevated the standard of education offered to children and is more than worthy of emulation.”

Mahase's funeral will be held on May 28 at the Aramalaya Presbyterian Church in Tunapuna at 10 am.