Justynne Serrette-Fletcher dazzles at Equestrian Jumping League

Justynne Serrette-Fletcher and her trusted horse Cape Canaveral competing in the FEI Jumping World Challenge. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Equestrian Association (TTEA) recently spearheaded the second competition of the Federation Equestrian International (FEI) Jumping World Challenge event, and the first leg of the second TTEA Jumping League, on May 19, at Sandy Hill Stables in Freeport.

The event showcased TT talent Justynne Serrette-Fletcher, 16, who displayed a remarkable performance aboard her ex-racehorse, Cape Canaveral. The duo flawlessly navigated the challenging course, delivering two clear rounds.

Serrette-Fletcher and ‘Capers’ are gearing up for the remaining competition rounds of the 2024 FEI Jumping World Challenge.

Their performance across the three competitions will be crucial in determining their ranking, not only locally, but also on a global scale.

The results of the TTEA Jumping League were scheduled to be unveiled on May 25, as the action shifts to San Antonio Stables in Santa Cruz for the second leg of the league.

Looking ahead, the equestrian fraternity is gearing up for the upcoming Dressage League II. Additionally, a training show is in the works to prepare riders for the highly anticipated FEI Eventing World Challenge in July.