Jus For Fun, Drifters on target at Darts tourney

David Flook of Jus for Fun showed his accuracy. - Photo courtesy TT Darts Association

The drama continues to unfold at the Trinidad and Tobago Double In/Double Out League of Darts held at the home of darts – Kosmos Members Club in Port of Spain.

Jus For Fun took on Pub House Pirates in what was a crucial game for both teams. Pirates needed to win by a huge margin in an effort to avoid relegation, while Jus For Fun needed a victory to reclaim second spot on the table. It started off tight as Jus For Fun were 3-2 ahead early on, but pulled away in the singles round eventually claiming a well-deserved 7-3 win. Pirates will now almost certainly play in a lower division next season.

Drifters secured another season in the top flight after a victory over DOGS. The contest was exciting from the start as the two teams were locked at 2-2, before the singles round. Drifters won three of the five singles matches giving them a 5-4 lead going into the last team game. Drifters got over the line with a hard fought 6-4 win and will finish in fourth place.

CB Shooters took on Random Squad in their game in hand in the B division.

CB Shooters secured a convincing 8-2 victory which saw them rise to second and Random Squad remained last.

The TT Darts Association already has plans for a new league tournament, set to begin in less than two weeks.

The senior national teams have also been announced for the upcoming Caribbean Cup of Darts to be held in Jamaica from July 19-27.

Players representing the men’s team are James Walklin, Joshua Balfour, Kevin Jacob, Troy Bhujhawan, Lestor Legall, Geddes Foncette, Roger Maraj and Michael Rivas.

The representatives on the women’s team are Karen Scott, Kimberli Rivas, Charmaine Harrington, Nicole Maraj and Natasha Singh.

A media release by the TT Darts Association (TTDA) said, "Both senior teams are in consistent weekly training to ensure they are ready to defend their title in Jamaica. The TTDA is doing all the background work needed to make sure the teams can be financially supported to make the trip a successful one."

As part of their fund raising efforts, the TTDA is hosting a bingo event scheduled for July 6 at Fatima College Hall, Mucurapo Road, Port of Spain.