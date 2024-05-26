Cox Coaching School extend NLCL U15 streak to four games

Cox Coaching School's Dennis Cox speaks to his players during a Next Level Consulting Ltd (NLCL) Under-15 Community Cup match. PHOTO COURTESY NLCL -

COX Coaching School recorded their fourth straight win in the 2024 Next Level Consulting Ltd (NLCL) Under-15 Community Cup on May 19, when they got a 2-0 victory against Project Pro at Frederick Settlement Recreation Ground, Caroni.

After a goalless first half against the cellar-placed Project Pro team, Cox Coaching School continued their dominance in Group B and they surged to 12 points from their four games courtesy goals from Donovan Drayton in the 48th minute and Adasa Richardson in the 51st minute.

In the other Group B match, Union Hall United (four points) moved to second spot when they whipped HVC FC 4-1. Samuel Balfour scored in either half to lead the Union Hall charge, while Sherkeel Campbell and Chaguanas North Secondary's Nekayse Moore also found the net in the resounding win.

In Group A, there was no action at Constantine Park in Macoya on May 18, as both games were abandoned due to the weather conditions. Table-toppers Trendsetter Hawks were scheduled to play Creek SCC, while defending champions FC Ginga were scheduled to play City FC. All the teams were appointed a point each.

Trendsetter (eight points) head Group A, while Pro Series and Ginga follow with four points apiece.