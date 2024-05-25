West Indies look to seal T20 series against South Africa

FILE PHOTO: West Indies left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie bowls in a series against England last year. - DANIEL PRENTICE

VICTORY for West Indies against South Africa in the second T20 International on May 25, would not only seal the three-match series for the maroon, but also provide a welcomed boost to the team’s morale just days before the coveted T20 World Cup bowls off.

The second match gets under way at Sabina Park in Jamaica from 3 pm and the West Indies are determined to extend their winning momentum ahead of the June 1-29 showpiece event.

A stellar knock of 79 from 45 balls from captain and opener Brandon King set a stern foundation for the hosts, despite a middle and lower order collapse later on. King smashed six sixes and six fours to lead the Windies to 175/8 after their allotted 20 overs.

Good knocks from top-order batsman Kyle Mayers (34) and Roston Chase (30 not out) gave King the support required.

In reply, South Africa also showed an early threat as opener Reeza Hendricks smashed 87 from 51 balls, also achieving six sixes and six fours.

However, Guyanese spinner Gudakesh Motie was the pick of the West Indian bowlers taking 3/25. Fast bowler Matthew Forde (3/27) and debutant Shamar Joseph (1/20) were also among the wickets.

For his exploits with the bat, King was named man of the match.

King said he was “very happy” with his personal, and the team’s performance, and said their knowledge of the pitch conditions was an integral factory in their victory.

“Having the advantage of knowing the conditions, this is home, so I know that it’s the easiest time to bat when the ball is new, so you have to try and get the most runs at the beginning.

“You could see in both innings that it was difficult to score on the back end. So knowing we had a good start and got a competitive total, and then we bowled really well (was great to see),” he said in the post-match press conference.

Looking ahead at match two, King called for more batting consistency.

“I think, just consistency, improving on the little one percenters. Most of the bowlers did really well in the situations where they were given the ball. Maybe the batting, we could have had another person carry it deep and score some runs on the back end, those small things we’re looking to improve,” he added.

The hosts pulled off the inspiring result without the likes of several key players who were selected for the T20 World Cup.

Missing from the victorious squad were T20 World Cup skipper Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer, who had their Rajasthan Royals team eliminated in the IPL playoff by Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 24.

T20 World Cup players King, Motie, Shamar, Chase, Johnson Charles and Akeal Hosein are in action in Jamaica, while the likes of World Cup teammates Nicholas Pooran, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd were not selected for South Africa’s short tour of the Caribbean.

Fast bowler Jason Holder was named in both squads, but did not make the final XI against the Proteas.

Shamar's and Motie’s fine spells augur well for their T20 World Cup debut as the co-hosts (with US) hope they break the curse of the host teams. Since the T20 World Cup’s inception in 2007, no host nation has won the title.

The third and final T20I bowls off at the same venue on May 26, from 3 pm.