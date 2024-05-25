UWI gets a new clock

The clock is not accessible 42 feet above ground level. However, the timekeeper built a special 12-foot ladder to reach the clock from the roof. -

THE EDITOR: For many years UWI St Augustine did not have a working clock; students and staff simply ignored the clock on the elegant humanities building as "not carrying correct time."

Facilities management at UWI, with timekeeper's assistance, has installed a modern French clock with a GPS antenna which synchronises and calibrates daily.

After any power interruption, the new clock will automatically reset to the correct time.

MICHAEL JAY WILLIAMS

timekeeper