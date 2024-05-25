UWI gets a new clock
THE EDITOR: For many years UWI St Augustine did not have a working clock; students and staff simply ignored the clock on the elegant humanities building as "not carrying correct time."
Facilities management at UWI, with timekeeper's assistance, has installed a modern French clock with a GPS antenna which synchronises and calibrates daily.
After any power interruption, the new clock will automatically reset to the correct time.
MICHAEL JAY WILLIAMS
timekeeper
