Tyrese Spicer among three newbies in World Cup qualifiers provisional squad

Tyrese Spicer. -

TORONTO FC’S Tyrese Spicer is among three uncapped players called up by TT senior men’s football coach Angus Eve in a 39-member provisional squad for their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Grenada, on June 5.

The squad was announced on May 24. The other newcomers on the provisional squad are Dantaye Gilbert and Steffen Yeates.

Spicer, 23, had a successful stint during his collegiate years with Lipscomb University and turned heads when he was Major League Soccer’s (MLS) first draft pick for Toronto FC.

Since his integration into the club, he’s already featured in ten matches and scored two goals, with a couple assists. The striker is yet to feature for the red, white and black.

Nineteen-year old Gilbert, who plies his trade in central midfield for Dutch club Jong PSV, also received his first senior team call-up, having represented the TT Under-20 team previously.

Jong PSV are the reserve team for Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven. So far, Gilbert has featured 18 times for the outfit, scoring on three occasions.

Yeates, 24, who represented Pacific FC in the Canadian Premier League has never featured for TT at any level, and will have to work hard to break into the ranks of the Soca Warriors squad. He is also a central midfielder.

Among the newcomers are the regulars such as AEK Athens striker Levi Garcia, another Pacific FC player Reon Moore, Northern Colorado Hailstorm’s Real Gill and Halifax Wanderers’ Andre Rampersad, among others.

Jamaican-based trio Nathaniel James, Kaile Auvray and Josiah Trimmingham also made the cut.

Additionally, local standouts such as TT Premier Football League title-winning captain Duane Muckette (AC Port of Spain) and the Defence Force pair of Justin Garcia and goalkeeper Christopher Biggette were also among the selections.

TT are grouped with Costa Rica, St Kitts and Nevis, Bahamas and Grenada with the top two finishers advancing to the next qualifying round.

Their opening match against Grenada kicks off at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on June 5 with the second match, away to Bahamas on June 8.

TT provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Denzil Smith (Club Sando), Aaron Enill (Prison FC), Christopher Biggette (Defence Force), Adrian Foncette (Miscellaneous Police FC).

Defenders: Andre Raymond (unattached), Jesse Williams (Chattanooga FC—USA), Sheldon Bateau (SK Beveren—Belgium), Leland Archer (Charleston Battery—USA), Triston Hodge (Hartford Athletic—USA), Ross Russell (Terminix La Horquetta Rangers), Aubrey David (CS Cartagines—Costa Rica), Alvin Jones, Robert Primus (both Miscellaneous Police FC), Isaiah Garcia, Justin Garcia (both Defence Force), Josiah Trimmingham (Montego Bay Utd—Jamaica), Shannon Gomez (San Antonio FC—USA).

Midfielders: Duane Muckette, Michel Poon-Angeron (both AC Port of Spain), Kevon Goddard (Defence Force), Andre Rampersad (HFX Wanderers—Canada), Kristian Lee Him (Eskilstuna), Dantaye Gilbert (Jong PSV—Netherlands), Steffen Yeates (Pacific FC—Canada), Molik Khan (Minnesota Utd II—USA), Daniel Phillips (St Johnstone FC—Scotland), Ajani Fortune (Atlanta United—USA)Matthew Woo Ling (Defence Force), Noah Powder (Northern Colorado Hailstorm—USA).

Attackers: Kaile Auvray, Nathaniel James (both Mount Pleasant FC—Jamaica), Real Gill (Northern Colorado Hailstorm—USA), Reon Moore (Pacific FC—Canada), Malcolm Shaw (Cavalry FC), Levi Garcia (AEK Athens—Greece), Tyrese Spicer (Toronto FC—Canada), Ezekiel Kesar (Point Fortin Civic), Kevon Woodley (Morvant Caledonia Utd), Ryan Telfer (HFX Wanderers—Canada).