Travis World, Nailah, nominated for 2024 Caribbean Music Awards

DJ Travis World, Nailah Blackman, and her manager and producer Anson Pro are nominees for this year’s Caribbean Music Awards.

The Elite Magazine’s Caribbean Music Awards was founded as a “platform to recognise, honour and celebrate Caribbean talent who have made significant contributions to the enhancement of our music and the development of our rich and diverse culture,” its website said. It will be hosted by Wyclef Jean again.

Last year, Patrice Roberts and Machel Montano were among its winners.

The 2024 awards will be held on August 29 at Kings’ Theatre, Brooklyn, New York.

Travis World was nominated for International DJ of Year.

Nailah was nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video and Collaboration of the Year for Come Home done with Skinny Fabulous.

On Instagram, Anson Pro announced his nominations for Producer for Song of the Year and writer of Song of the Year.

He said, “I really wish that I could be myself on camera and so a really cool video thanking everyone for their continuing support, but you know your boy just likes to be behind the scenes.”

He thanked everyone for their continued support and called on people to vote for both him and Nailah in the respective categories.