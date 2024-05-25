Three men shot dead in separate incidents in Petit Valley, Malick, Belmont

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THREE more men were shot and killed in separate incidents in Petit Valley, Malick and Belmont between May 24 and 25.

The body of Leon "Fires" Richardson was found in a garden near Broiler Trace, Cameron Road, Petit Valley, on May 24 with a gunshot wound to his head.

According to reports, Richardson, 50, dropped his girlfriend to work in St James around 2 pm on May 23 and went to work as a taxi driver in Diego Martin.

Around 9 pm, residents of Broiler Trace, Cameron Road, Petit Valley, noticed a blue Nissan Almera parked on the road for several hours with the ignition on and called the police.

The police found a cellphone and a driver's permit in the car and believed the Diego Martin man was missing.

The next day, around 4 pm, a resident found Richardson’s body and contacted the police.

Later, around 5.30 pm, Junior “Fisher” Joseph, 51, was killed in front of his Upper Seventh Avenue, Malick, home.

Reports said Joseph was inside his house and others were liming in his yard when a silver Nissan AD Wagon stopped in front of his home. Gunshots were heard and Joseph was found to be shot in his head.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital but was pronounced dead at 6.03 pm.

On May 25, Nigel “Speedy” Antoine died after a shooting incident in Mc Kai Lands, Belmont.

Reports said around 11 am a blue Wingroad drove down Mc Kai Lands near Lady Young Road when four men alighted and started shooting.

Antoine, 33, of Joseph Trace, Belmont, was killed instantly. Akeal St Hillaire, of Mc Kai Lands, was injured and taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for medical treatment. He was shot in the hip.