Special Olympics National Games photo gallery

BRING IT ON: Members of the Scholastic Academy Hawks cheerleader squad pose for a photo during the Special Olympics football event at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
ATHLETES demonstrated their skills when the Special Olympics of Trinidad and Tobago National Games continued on May 25.

Aquatics events were held at Diego Martin Swimming Pool and football and cheerleading at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

The games came to an end on May 25 with a closing ceremony held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale captured these images.

BEND IT LIKE BECKHAM: Mahalia Flanders shows her skills with the football during the Special Olympics football event at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

JUST KEEP SWIMMING: Participants take part in the flotation swimming 10 meters race during the Special Olympics swimming event at the Diego Martin swimming pool. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

JUMP!: Members of the Scholastic Academy Hawks showed off their jumping ability during their cheerleading routine at the Special Olympics football event at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

FOOTBALL FEVER: Nicholai Ashton dribbles a football during the Special Olympics football event at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

