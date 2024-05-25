Sports
Special Olympics National Games photo gallery
Newsday Reporter
ATHLETES demonstrated their skills when the Special Olympics of Trinidad and Tobago National Games continued on May 25.
Aquatics events were held at Diego Martin Swimming Pool and football and cheerleading at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.
The games came to an end on May 25 with a closing ceremony held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.
Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale captured these images.
