QPCC stay unbeaten to lift table tennis crown

QPCC's Shemar Britton (with trophy) celebrates with club-mates on their capture of the Table Tennis Premier League title. -

QPCC won their third Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association Premier League title in the tournament’s fourth edition, which concluded at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on May 23.

The club completed a flawless run this season by easing past title contenders WASA 3-0 in the final.

Victories from Derron Douglas, Shemar Britton and Yuvraaj Dookram ensured the 2024 crown.

Douglas defeated Curtis Humphreys 11-7, 5-11, 11-8, 11-7, before Britton cruised past Alaric Humphreys 11-7, 11-7, 11-6. Dookram completed the QPCC sweep by defeating Jean-Marc Lee Fan 12-10, 11-8, 11-6.

In the third-place match, Carenage Blasters held on to the bronze medal position as they trumped Smalta Crusaders 3-1.

Blasters’ Nicolas Lee lost the opening match 6-11, 11-8, 7-11, 8-11 to veteran Anthony ‘Sandfly’ Brown. In the second tie, Luc O’Young fought hard to get past N’Kosi Rouse as he battled to an 11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 7-11, 11-6 win.

With the score level, Abhai Lal sent Blasters ahead with an 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 triumph over Kwame Laurence to send them 2-1 up.

O’Young returned to put the icing on the cake as he dispatched Brown 12-14, 11-5, 11-5, 11-8 to seal third place for Blasters.