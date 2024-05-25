Qatar, Trinidad and Tobago sign air services agreement

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, left, and Jassim Saif Al Sulaiti, Qatar's Minister of Transport, at the signing of a bilateral air services agreement between the two states in Doha, Qatar, on May 23. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Works and Transport

TRANSPORT ministers for Trinidad and Tobago and the state of Qatar on May 23 signed a bilateral air services agreement to mark the start of "a new era of travel" between the two countries.

The ministers were Trinidad and Tobago's Rohan Sinanan and Qatar's Jassim Saif Al Sulaiti.

The Ministry of Works and Transport in a Facebook post on May 25 stated, "This signing heralds a new era of travel as it is set to promote greater connectivity and increased accessibility between the two states with the commencement of non-stop or one-stop services."

It added, As a significant marker for the growth of the local aviation sector, this strategic decision also presents the opportunity for:

●Strengthening of diplomatic, cultural and educational ties between the two States;

●Bolstering of the tourism and trade industries;

●Facilitation of Trinidad and Tobago to serve as a hub for travellers between the Middle East, Africa and Asia to destinations in the Caribbean and South America; and

●Greater efficiency and convenient air travel options for passengers and cargo.