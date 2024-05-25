Nicki Minaj detained by cops at Amsterdam airport
AMSTERDAM: Trinidad-born rapper Nicki Minaj said she was held at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on May 25 on allegation of possession of soft drugs.
A report from Reuters said Minaj, 41, was detained hours before she was due to perform at a concert in Manchester, England.
The singer posted a video on social media platform X in which she seemed to be told by a Schiphol employee that police wanted to "search all her luggage."
"Now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls," she said in a following post.
Comments
"Nicki Minaj detained by cops at Amsterdam airport"