Mickela Panday to contest 41 seats in 2025 general election - Rishard Khan

Commemorating what would have been her father's 91st birthday and the fifth anniversary of her party, the Patriotic Front, Mickela Panday launched her campaign for the 2025 general elections.

Speaking following a tribute service for her father Basdeo Panday at Twin Walls, San Fernando, she announced her party will contest all 41 seats in the election. She said nominations will open on May 27.

"We seek candidates who will listen to the people, who will be a true voice for their constituents in the halls of power. If you believe in our values and are passionate about serving your constituency, we encourage you to step forward."

The party was launched in 2019 but did not contest the 2020 general election. Asked by Newsday what made her decide to contest this one, she said: "Because the time is right."

"People have been calling for it. I do not believe that politicians and political parties must hoist themselves on the people. The people must call and they're calling."

Panday also commissioned her party office at Twin Walls on Saturday.

Her father, the founder of the United National Congress, died on January 1.