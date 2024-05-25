Funeral of slain Oropouche man on May 31

Derryk "Roger" Harrynath, 57, will be cremated at Mosquito Creek on May 31.

On May 20, Harrynath's cousins found him leaning against a wall at his home at Krishna Gardens, Berridge Trace with chest wounds.

Initial reports suggested in addition to being shot, his throat might have been slit. However, an autopsy done on Thursday showed the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Relatives said they became worried when Harrynath did not show up to take his aunt to church and did not answer phone calls. His cousins went to check on him and saw broken wares and a bloody T-shirt in the yard and his dogs were locked inside the house. They found his body in the garage.

They believe he was killed on Sunday morning as he was getting ready to pick up his aunt.

At the time, one of the cousins who found him, Sue Ann Soong Ramdhanie, 42, told Newsday the family was hoping for a through investigation.

"We wish we could get some justice out of it, but at least some closure. People does always say they want justice or whatever, but I mean, you does still want to know, eh. You does want to know who could hate this boy so much to do something like this."

Police found two nine-millimetre spent shells at the scene.