Central Sports chase domestic cricket treble

Marchin Patriots's wicketkeeper and captain Adrian Ali stumps a Central Sports batsman during a TT Cricket Board 50-Over match earlier this year. The teams play in the final on Saturday. - Venessa Mohammed

CENTRAL Sports are hellbent on completing a historic domestic treble when they square off against Bess Motors Marchin Patriots in the Sunday League 50-over final at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on May 25, from 9.30 am.

The Lendl Simmons-captained squad have already captured the National League and T20 Festival titles for the climaxing season, and are now aiming for a clean sweep.

Club owner Richard Ramkissoon relishes the possibilities of a triple-crown of domestic titles, only achieved once before, by Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) in 2016.

“We’re ecstatic,” he said. “In the club’s 111-year history, it feels great to have the opportunity to achieve goals and this rare feat (potential treble). It’s a fantastic feeling. We’ve worked hard over the season and one of the objectives was to win the triple. To see it materialise is really fantastic.”

Central Sports automatically advanced to the final after topping the preliminary round stage, while Patriots sealed their title shot after a rain-affected playoff against Queen's Park Cricket Club favoured their chances of a spot in the final.

Ramkissoon called on his troops for a disciplined approach.

“We must not allow complacency to step in at all. The guys have been speaking about this and been practising very hard in terms of their approach. We need to play very good all-round cricket to win this tournament. We have to bat, bowl and field on par,” he added.

Ramkissoon confirmed there were no major injuries to squad members, despite a long but successful season. He credited the experience and knowledge of skipper Simmons and ex-TT fast bowler Rayad Emrit for their immeasurable input in the team, and output on the field.

“The season has been rough and rugged, but we’re training (and) working with the players. We must shower accolades to our captain Lendl, coach Rayad and management for bringing the team to this point and hopefully we could cross the line.”

Patriots club owner and captain Adrian Ali credited his team’s never-say-die attitude throughout their opening season in the top flight.

The premiership newcomers have done well so far, clinching an impressive second place in the National League despite exiting the T20 Festival after the preliminary round.

Patriots are hungry for their first premiership crown, Ali said.

“The guys have been working hard throughout the season, week after week putting in the hard work. It’s good that in our debut season we can reach a final. A good year for the club thus far, but of course, we would always love it to be better.

“We would love to win the title tomorrow (Saturday) and put a stop to Central Sports trying to win the three titles; that’s the aim.”

Ali said Patriots have a well-rounded unit who are more than capable of usurping favourites Central Sports. He believes their calibre of players must turn up, no matter what conditions they encounter at the Couva venue.

“The team combination, to have guys like Evin Lewis as part of the set up, Crystian Thurton has had an excellent season as well, but he won’t be with us as he’s gone to Essex on contract.

“But we have a number of guys like (Teshawn) Castro, Kastri (Singh) and a couple other guys. We have a proper unit and the team has been playing well. That’s what has been working for us.”

Ali also credited team sponsors Bess Motors for their support and the Marchin community in Chaguanas and environs.