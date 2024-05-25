Arima Borough approves construction of Sunil Narine Pavilion

Sunil Narine plays a shot during the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders. - AP PHOTO

THE Arima Borough Council has unanimously approved the resolution to name the proposed construction of the Sunil Narine Pavilion at the Larry Gomes Cricket Enclosure, Princess Royal Park, Arima.

The decision was taken at the council’s regular statutory meeting at Phase IV Malabar Community Centre in Arima on May 23.

This motion was raised by Mayor Balliram Maharaj and was presented before the council by Deputy Mayor, councillor Jovan Roberts.

Narine, who turns 36 on May 26, is a son of the Arima soil and will play for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League final on May 26.

He has been one of the most impactful players of the tournament this year, having scored over 400 runs and taking more than 15 wickets.

The council’s decision to construct an additional pavilion at the Larry Gomes Cricket Enclosure, and name it after the mystery spinner, is being done to highlight his stellar performances for TT and West Indies.

Narine announced his retirement from international cricket in November 2023, but continues to ply his trade at the franchise level.

A council statement said, “He will be recorded as one of the most outstanding spin bowlers in the world having been described as a mystery bowler and in addition he was recognised as a hard-hitting batsman when he earned another title as a game-changer.”

The statement hailed him as a "born Arimian" who was inspired by his father, Chad Narine.

His grandfather was a close associate of the late Arima icon Arnold Thomasos, who served as MP for Arima and was the longest-serving Speaker of the House of Representatives in the Commonwealth.

Additionally, his uncle, the late Jarrette Narine, was a councillor, MP and Government minister.

“We in Arima feel proud to associate his prowess with our beloved Royal Chartered Borough. He is well known as an easygoing sportsman who conducts himself on and off the field in a dignified and respectable manner.

“We in Arima have produced many outstanding cricketers but because of Mr Narine’s international reputation, we as representatives of the people of Arima are compelled to pay tribute and respect to this outstanding sportsman by honouring him in the most appropriate way.”

During the debate, council members said that they were pleased to support the motion since Narine helped put Arima, as well as TT, on the world stage.

Members also recalled his earlier days when he represented his alma mater, Arima Boys' RC School, along with former TT all-rounder Kevon Cooper, his childhood friend.