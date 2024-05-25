AC Port of Spain, Army storm into First Citizens Knockout final

Duane Muckette (L) heads past Prisons FC's Aaron Enill during AC PoS' 4-1 win in their First Citizens Knockout semifinal at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on May 23. Photos courtesy TTPFL. - TTPFL

NEWLY crowned TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) champions AC Port of Spain and Defence Force have set up a mega showdown in the 2024 First Citizens Knockout Cup final, scheduled for May 29.

Both AC PoS and the Army/Coast Guard combination progressed to the final in fine style, after registering huge wins in their semifinals against Prisons FC and Central FC at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on May 23.

Both semifinal matches presented the opportunity for two of the TTPFL’s less fancied teams to create upsets and continue their fairytale runs in the tournament. However, it was a walk in the park for the TTPFL powerhouses, as AC PoS whipped Prisons 4-1, while Defence Force, last year’s knockout champions, hammered Central 5-0.

Both teams had hat-trick heroes to thank for their success, as striker Isaiah Leacock banged in three goals to lead Defence Force past the “Couva Sharks,” while AC PoS skipper Duane Muckette put in a majestic three-goal performance of his own to see off Prisons.

Incidentally, Leacock started the season with the “Capital Boys” before making a mid-season switch to Defence Force. Leacock missed out on silverware as Defence Force finished third in the league, but he and his teammates have the chance to put that right against his old team in next week’s final.

Leacock gave Defence Force a 1-0 lead by the halfway stage of the first half after a 20th-minute strike. However, the big number nine and Defence Force saved their best work for the second half as they slammed four more goals past the hapless Central team, who finished bottom of the TTPFL tier one table with just two points.

Impressive Soca Warriors centre back Justin Garcia made it 2-0 in the 51st minute, while Leacock completed his treble with two goals in four minutes midway through the second half.

Leacock was substituted late in the contest, and his replacement Brent Sam rounded off the scoring in the 86th minute with a ferocious penalty.

In the second semi, AC PoS got a better fight from Prisons, but their passing quality and new-found championship swagger were just too much for Prisons.

AC PoS made their intentions clear with a couple of early chances, and they opened up a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute when Muckette calmly converted a penalty after a handball in the area. Prisons goalkeeper Aaron Enill got fingertips to Muckette’s effort, but the silky midfielder couldn’t be thwarted on the night.

After Muckette’s opener, the teams exchanged presentable chances, but neither could find the finishing touch. In the 33rd minute, Enill reacted swiftly when he stopped a cheeky dink attempt from AC PoS flanker Nathan Lewis.

In the 36th minute, though, Enill was a mere spectator when an unmarked Muckette ghosted into the box to head home a lovely cross from playmaker Che Benny.

AC PoS looked to be in cruise control, but Prisons showed fight when Seon Thomas slid home from close range in the 39th minute to end a slick move involving winger Sean Bonval.

AC PoS took a 2-1 lead into the half, and while Prisons may have felt there was a way back into the contest, the league champions quickly put those thoughts out of their mind.

The Benny-Muckette combo paid dividends again, and the AC PoS skipper got his hat-trick with a point-blank header after another clever cross from Benny in the 58th minute.

AC PoS arguably saved the best goal for last, as attacker Sedale McLean slammed a right-footer into the roof of the net in the 63rd minute at the end of a flowing counter-attack with Muckette, which saw the two players exchanging a series of mesmerising short passes.

In the final, both teams will go after the $100,000 first prize, while AC PoS will try to mirror the double Defence Force accomplished in last year’s inaugural TTPFL season.