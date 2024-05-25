40 horses entered for Guineas day card

In this August 31, 2023 file photo, jockey Tristan Phillips leads the field during the Independence Cup, at Santa Rosa Park, Arima. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A TOTAL of 40 horses have been entered for day five of the 2024 racing season to be contested at Santa Rosa Park, Arima on Friday.

The feature event on the day’s seven-race card will be the Guineas a Grade one race open for West Indian Bred three-year-olds that would travel a distance of 1,800 metres on the main track.

This contest has attracted five runners that will go to post at approximately 4.25 pm. Of the quintet that is expected to face starter Wayne Campbell, Uncle Rog coming from the barn of champion trainer John O’Brien, will be sent off as pre-race favourite.

It may not be an easy assignment for the colt as he will have to battle with improving fillies such as Red Alert coming out of the Johnathan Lyder stables and Secret Pages that would fly the flag for barn of trainer Glenn Mendez and Errol Stables.

Another interesting betting contest on the day would be the fifth race that will see five thoroughbreds facing the starter once again. O’Brien has sent out a quartet in this race that would see Hello World most likely be sent off as a short priced favourite.

Post time for the holiday race card is slated at 1 pm.