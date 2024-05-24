Two held after Princes Town mini marts robbed

- File photo

Two St Julien Village, Princes Town mini marts close to each other were robbed within minutes of each other on Thursday night.

In the first incident, Little Stop Mini Mart was robbed by three men shortly after 8 pm. The owner told police three men entered the shop, one wearing a fisherman's hat and one with a gun, and announced a robbery, while choking him.

The bandits robbed him of two gold chains valued at $11,000 and $2,000, a pair of Jordan sneakers valued at $2,000 and approximately $2,000 in cash.

They then escaped in a waiting vehicle.

Police are continuing inquiries.

Less than an hour later, Sharon B Mini Mart, about a minute away from the first mini mart, was also robbed. Two men entered and announced a holdup. They then proceeded to take the proceeds of the day's sales.

However, they were unable to escape after a passerby closed the gate. Police arrested the men.