Trade minister talks business with China

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, left, greets China Building Material Market Association VP Ye Liu, at the ministry's headquarters in Port of Spain on May 23. -

TRADE Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon met with China Building Material Market Association (CBMMA), vice president Ye Liu, to discuss the food, beverage, printing, packaging and construction materials sectors.

The meeting took place at the ministry's headquarters in Port of Spain on May 23.

CBMMA is a membership organisation made up of approximately 1,800 Chinese companies representing a range of building materials, products and services.

In a release, the ministry said the meeting also focused on the country’s Special Economic Zones investment framework, access to regional markets and other advantages for foreign investors.

Gopee-Scoon spoke about Trinidad and Tobago's history in the non-energy manufacturing sector, which began in the 1980s.

Liu said the CBMMA has been in discussions with the ministry’s agency, InvestTT, to explore business and investment opportunities.

"CBMMA is interested in developing low-income housing, sharing new and patented technologies and setting up distribution centres or factories in the region," Liu said.

The meeting comes after the official opening of the eTecK Phoenix Park Industrial Estate in January, which was built in collaboration with China under its Belt and Road Initiative.

Representatives from First Caribbean Marketing Company, the Asia-Caribbean Group (Antigua) and Apex were also present at the meeting.