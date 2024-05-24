Tobago cop primary schools track and field crown

Tobago youngsters Azzirion Williams (C) and Kellon Potts (R) show off their respective Victor Ludorum awards at the 2024 Atlantic National Primary Schools track and field championship on May 22. Photo courtesy the THA’s Division of Education, Research and Technology. -

THE Tobago district dominated the Atlantic National Primary Schools track and field championship at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Wednesday, as they landed a total of 24 gold medals and edged the Port of Spain district to the top spot in the intriguing meet.

With Victores Ludorum in varying age groups, Tobago racked up a staggering 497 points, with PoS tallying 474 points. The Victoria district grabbed third spot with 336 points, while St Patrick tallied 289 points for fourth spot. The young Tobago athletes accumulated 14 silver and four bronze medals respectively to go along with their 24 gold medals, while PoS captured 43 medals in total (17 gold, 16 silver and ten bronze).

Competing in the girls’ under-11 age group, PoS’ Keley Roach finished as the top female athlete in the meet and she racked up 28 points after getting podium finishes in four races. Roach edged out Tobago’s Natalia Trim in an exciting girls’ under-11 100-metre final when she sped to the line in 14.43 seconds. Trim clocked 14.51 seconds for second spot, while St George East’s Noami Phillip placed a close third in 14.56 seconds.

Roach was made to settle for silver in the under-11 300-metre final, while she and Trim had another grand battle in the under-11 150-metre final. This time around, the Tobago athlete exacted revenge when she crossed the line in 21.75 seconds. Roach clocked 21.85 seconds. Roach also secured gold as a member of PoS’ girls’ under-11 4x100-metre team.

Tobago showed their class in the popular track disciplines, as well as numerous field events and the quartet of Kenya Muir, Kellon Potts, Kiome Reid and Azzirion Williams finished as the top athletes in their respective categories.

Potts was a cut above the rest in the boys’ 13-15 age group, and he strode away with the Victor Ludorum award after capturing the shot put and discus titles. In both the discus and shot put events, Potts wrestled off the challenge of PoS’ Isaiah Goodridge to claim gold, while he also added silver in the javelin throw.

Muir was the girls’ Victrix Ludorum in the same 13-15 category, and she showed off her stamina in the girls’ 1,200-metre open race when she beat South East’s Chennai Moore and North East’s Jolana Elder to the line in a keenly contested race. In the respective 200-metre and 400-metre girls’ 13-15 races, Muir met her match when she was upstaged by St George East’s Keyana Daniel in both finals.

Though tiny, Williams also showed his potential when he earned the Victor Ludorum honour in the boys’ under-11 category. He won both the ball throw and the 150-metre events, while he copped silver in the 100-metre event. He also formed part of a Tobago quartet which grabbed silver in the 4x100-metre relay.

Reid wasn’t to be left out in the girls’ under-9 category, and she shone brightest in her age group when she sped away with the 60-metre and 80-metre titles. In both races, she just edged PoS’ Amirah Greene to the finish line.

In the girls’ under-9 4x50-metre relay, Reid and her Tobago quartet were pushed to second by Greene’s PoS team. The Pos district showed poise with their baton passing in Mucurapo and they also took the top spot in the respective boys’ and girls’ under-11 4x100-metre relays, to go along with the boys’ under-13 4x100-metre crown.