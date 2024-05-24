Soca Warriors open Nations League campaign vs Honduras on September 6

In this file photo, TT midfielder Duanne Muckett (L) vies for possession of the ball against Curacao during the Concacaf Nations League match, on September 7, 2023 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. TT won 1-0. - TTFA Media

Trinidad and Tobago's men's football team will begin their 2024/25 Concacaf Nations League A campaign away to Honduras on September 6, while they will also tackle French Guiana and Cuba in a competitive group B lineup.

Due to the peculiar "Swiss style" group setup, coach Angus Eve's Soca Warriors team will not be required to play Nicaragua and Caribbean rivals Jamaica who are also in group B.

In the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League A campaign, TT advanced to the knockout stage of the competition for the first time after recording dramatic home wins against Curacao and Guatemala, to go along with a nail-biting 3-2 win away to El Salvador. With 2024 Copa America qualification on the line, TT couldn't quite get over the quarterfinal hurdle, as they fell to a 4-2 aggregate loss to eventual champions US.

Meanwhile, in their Copa America play-in match against Canada in March, TT succumbed to a 2-0 loss after conceding a pair of second-half goals.

The 82nd-ranked Honduras also experienced Copa America heartbreak, as they suffered a tough penalty shootout loss to Mexico in the quarterfinals, before going down by a 3-1 margin to Costa Rica in their play-in match.

After tackling Honduras, the Soca Warriors will play their first home game of the campaign when they entertain French Guiana four days later on September 10. In October, Eve's charges will put their Nations League fate on the line with a pair of matches against the 169th-ranked Cuba. TT will journey to their Caribbean opponents on October 10, before the return fixture on October 14.

The top two teams in the group will advance to the quarterfinals, where they will join the four highest-ranked League A teams (Canada, Mexico, Panama and reigning champions USA.

The quarterfinals will be contested in November 2024 in a home-and-away format, with the victorious teams advancing to the Nations League A finals in March 2025.

TT are currently preparing for their Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign which kicks off with a matchup against Grenada at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on June 5. Last week, with a largely locally based squad, TT got a pair of friendly wins versus Guyana in Mucurapo.

Concacaf Nations League A groups:

Group A: Costa Rica, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Martinique, Suriname.

Group B: Cuba, French Guiana, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, TT.