Santa Cruz, El Socorro battle for North Zone supremacy

El Socorro Youth Movement -

SANTA Cruz Sports Association says victory in the North Zone 40-Over final on May 25, will be a victory for their community and over the negativity that exists in the North Trinidad village.

Santa Cruz Sports take on unbeaten El Socorro Youth Movement (EYM) in the final. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Recreation Ground in Santa Cruz and bowls off at noon.

“One of the things that we are trying to do is to bring back a little positivity in the village,” Santa Cruz Sports Association spokesman Glen Riley said. “We are hoping it will create an impetus for us to launch a youth academy. We want to do that and we want the youths to know that there is hope outside of the negativity around.

“We want it more than ever. We are (confident). We are trying to get the village to come out and support the final.”

Riley said that Santa Cruz Sports Association have endured a dismal season in league play, but the addition of West Indies batsman Darren Bravo has fired up the team since then.

They went unbeaten in their last five matches in the 40-over tournament.

“It was a very disappointing league season, but the guys put it together and started to come to training more and they were influenced by the likes of Darren coming onto the side and they stepped up their game,” Riley said.

Riley said Bravo’s influence has lifted the performance level.

“With the experience that he has, and just him stepping on the field it was a motivating factor also with the other factors and they know that he is a person that does not like mediocrity. He likes to perform at a certain level and he gives out the same just as everybody else in the training sessions and on the field,” Riley said. EYM president Ismahieel Ali said that Bravo’s presence must be respected given his fine qualities as a player.

“Darren Bravo will always be a factor for any team coming up against him. We know the calibre of player (he is).”

Ali said his team has had a great run in 2024 and is looking forward to lifting another trophy this season.

“It’s been a wonderful tournament (season) so far for us coming off the two-day and getting into the 40-Over limited-overs game. We’ve had six games, six victories on the trot, and coming up against Santa Cruz, who we have heard has strengthened up a bit with some experience in Darren Bravo and a couple of others,” he said.

“It’s another final for us, another opportunity for our players to continue the form and continue the dedication they have put into this season, and another trophy up for grabs.”

The winner will receive $8,000, while the runners-up will cop $4,000.