Redemption concert stays on the positive

Sizzla Kalonji -

The Redemption concert will offer "positive entertainment" headlined by Sizzla Kalonji and other popular artistes bringing messages of peace and unity on June 1, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Tropix Entertainment, Java Nation and Johnny Q Ltd, organisers of the event, "are committed to delivering an "elevated level of entertainment," with Steel Pulse, Collie Buddz, Christopher Martin, Super Cat, Jamelody and Mr King, a media release said.

“Reggae music is powerful and resolute in its affirmations of positivity," said Ian Pantin of Java Nation. "As partners in the entertainment business, we believe it is our social responsibility to direct our people onto a more positive path.”

Each year, the tone for the show is depicted in the artistes chosen, the release said.

It is anticipated this year that Super Cat – well known for dancehall hits Dolly My Baby, GirlsTown, Cry Fuh De Youth, My Girl Josephine and many others – will add some momentum, the release said.

"We are truly pleased and humbled by the support shown to Redemption over the years – by both patrons and sponsors who we consider partners. Executing a show of this magnitude annually, is no easy or simple feat,” Pantin said.

As an added incentive, one patron can win a signature, gold and ruby encrusted Redemption pendant worth approximately $20,000, the release said. Via the ongoing Redemption Roadshow, tickets and other prizes are given away each weekend, the release said. Pantin said the roadshow has been a great experience.

“Thanks to our kind sponsors, we have been meeting and greeting people across Trinidad and Tobago each weekend at the roadshow. It’s been a great experience and we’ve had a lot of winners so far. We want to thank everyone for being great sports and encourage fans of reggae music to be a part of Redemption – The Way Forward.”

For more info: visit Redemption the Concert on Facebook and Instagram