QPCC, Wasa into table tennis premier final

Premier Auto Appearance CEO Joel Henry, left, presents an award to QPCC’s Shemar Britton following their Premier League semi-final win on May 22. - Photo courtesy TTTTA

WASA and QPCC advanced to the final of this year’s Table Tennis Premier League after securing convincing wins in their respective semi-finals on May 22.

Wasa doused Carenage Blasters 3-0 while the Parkites routed Smalta Crusaders by the same margin when both penultimate round matches served off at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

Against Blasters, Wasa’s Alaric Humphreys had a come-from-behind victory as he lost the opening set 9-11 to Lug O’Young. Humphreys won the second 11-8 but O’Young regained control after the third 9-11.

However, Humphreys turned up the ante in the fourth and levelled the match 12-10, before sealing an 11-6 triumph in the deciding set.

Curtis Humphreys sent Wasa 2-0 up when he eased past Abhai All 11-3, 11-3, 11-7. Jean Lee Fat completed the sweep for Wasa when he ousted Nicolas Lee 9-11, 14-12, 11-9, 12-10 to affirm a spot in the final.

In the other semi-final, QPCC made light work of Smalta Crusaders as Derron Douglas started with a dominant 11-3, 11-6, 11-8 win over Irvin Sampath. Guyanese Shemar Britton bettered Anthony ‘Sandfly’ Brown 11-6, 11-5, 11-5 while Abraham Francis defeated Nkosi Rouse 11-8, 11-9, 11-4 to advance to the title match.

The finals were scheduled to serve off at the same venue after press time on May 23, with the third-place playoff between Crusaders and Blasters getting underway just before the title match.