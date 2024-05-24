Police: Anisha freed after captors 'spooked'

In this file photo, Snr Supt Richard Smith, right, looks on as a police officer of the canine unit canvases the crime scene where two people were shot and killed by police officers on May 15. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

POLICE believe their investigation into the kidnapping of double vendor Anisha Hosein may have “spooked” her captors, prompting them to free her on May 22.

Head of the North Central Division Snr Supt Richard Smith made the comment while answering questions about the role of the public in solving her kidnapping.

Smith said the work of the police, coupled with help from the public and the use of technology, may have forced the kidnappers to release Hosein.

“We have been receiving human intelligence as well as using our technology. Some people believe that the police service does not have technology, but we do and we work with it well and it assists us in the instances that we need it.

“That's the reason we are here today. That's the reason we have been all over the place for the past few days, looking for Miss Anisha…So we have been shaking a lot of trees and I believe that her release may have been exactly that, a spook, because we have been shaking trees.”

He said she was released at the Caroni roundabout and was taken to the St Joseph police station by a good Samaritan.

“From what I heard, she was walking along the road and she flagged him down. He stopped, he picked her up and he brought her to the right place, the St Joseph police station, where she was dealt with accordingly.”

Hosein, who was said to have been unharmed and had no visible bruises, was reunited with her family after 10 pm on Wednesday.

Newsday visited her home on Thursday but no one appeared to be home and the house was locked.

Head of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Anti-kidnapping Unit Daryl Ramdass said he was unable to confirm reports of a ransom being paid for her release.

“We are very sensitive in what we are doing and we cannot confirm or deny that. But investigations are going on and a further press release will update on that question.”

Deputy commissioner of police with responsibility for intelligence and investigations Suzette Martin defended the speed with which the police were able to mobilise after the kidnapping.

“I think our response was timely, and sometimes, based on the dynamic of the investigation, you cannot release too much to the public that may cause the hostage's life to be endangered. So I would say that we responded and within five days, we were able to get the hostage. And I think that was the perfect time.”

She added, “All the resources that we have at the TTPS were engaged…We did our best in the time based on the circumstances of this investigation.”

Smith echoed similar sentiments.

“Our response was immediately after the kidnapping report was made. We immediately sprang into action and the team was subsequently formed soon after. And we have been in action ever from that day till now.”